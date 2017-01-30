Randgold Resources in talks to resolve protest at Ivory Coast mine

Randgold Resources (NASDAQ:GOLD) says it is negotiating to resolve an "illegal sit-in" at its Tongon mine in Ivory Coast by employees demanding annual ex gratia payments; the company says the local union does not support the sit-in.

Tongon produces ~240K oz./year, and was hit by a 46-day stoppage last year because of a broken mill.

Separately, Randgold also says Q4 production at its Loulo-Gounkoto operation in Mali is set to report a new record, and the company is on track to exceeded its production guidance of 670K oz. for full-year 2016.