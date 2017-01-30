Susquehanna cuts estimates on J.M. Smucker

Susquehanna lowers its prce target on J.M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM) to $135 from $139.

Analyst Pablo Zuanic cuts his Q4 estimates based on recent scanner data trends. Snippets from his note provided to Seeking Alpha are posted below.

"We are lowering our 3Q coffee sales estimate to -5% from +2%, and cutting pet food to -4% from +1% (together both are close to 70% of sales)."

"On our proper apples-to-apples comps (EV/EBITDA multiples adjusted for tax rates, equity income, and minority interest), we continue to take a -10% discount to peers given increased risk and blurred visibility. However, we take our FY17 estimates lower on concerning (continued slowing) scanner data trends, with a specific focus on the coffee and pet food segments (both growth rates lowered for 3Q17)."