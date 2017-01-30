AMC Entertainment posts preliminary results

AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC) posts preliminary results for full-year 2016.

AMC expects total revenue to be reported at between $3.226B and $3.236B.

Net earnings for the year are expected to be between $112M and $120M compared to $104M for 2015.

EPS of $1.13 to $1.21 is anticipated.

AMC: "Our results also reflect industry box office trends. Industry wide, U.S. box office revenue for 2016 increased approximately 2% compared to 2015, while industry box office for the fourth quarter of 2016, impacted by challenging comparisons related to last year’s opening of the largest grossing film of all time, Star Wars: The Force Awakens, declined approximately 4%."

The global exhibitor is due to report full Q4 and 2016 results on February 28.

Source: Press Release