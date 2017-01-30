New Gold promotes Portmann to CEO, says 2016 gold output hits 381K oz.

New Gold (NYSEMKT:NGD) says Randall Oliphant will step down as Executive Chairman, to be replaced by board member Ian Pearce, and promotes current President Hannes Portmann to become President and CEO.

NGD also says its full-year 2016 gold production of 381.6K oz. hit the midpoint of its 360K-400K oz. guidance range and delivered record low all-in sustaining costs of $692/oz., well below its mid-2016 updated guidance of $750-$790/oz., which had been lowered by $75/oz. from the original 2016 guidance.

For 2017, NGD foresees production to increase to 380K-430K oz., helped by targeted September production at the Rainy River mine in Canada; copper output is seen remaining steady at 100M-110M lbs.