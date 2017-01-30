Ocera's lead product candidate flunks mid-stage HE study; shares plummet 59% premarket

Thinly traded nano cap Ocera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OCRX) craters 59% premarket on increased volume in response to its announcement that a Phase 2b clinical trial, STOP-HE, assessing lead product candidate OCR-002 (ornithine phenylacetate) in hospitalized patients with hepatic encephalopathy (HE) failed to beat placebo as measured by the time to improvement in HE symptoms, the primary endpoint (p=0.129). It also failed to differentiate itself from placebo in the secondary endpoint of median time to complete response in HE symptoms (p=0.361).

On the plus side, OCR-002-treated patients showed a statistically valid reduction in the time to achieve normal plasma ammonia levels versus placebo (p=0.028), an exploratory endpoint.

Despite the setback, the company says it still plans to advance OCR-002 into Phase 3 development.

Ornithine phenylacetate is an ammonia scavenger that reduces excess ammonia in patients with liver cirrhosis and acute liver failure. Elevated ammonia causes swelling in the brain producing symptoms of HE.