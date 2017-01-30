Air Products -1.5% as Baird downgrades

Air Products & Chemicals (NYSE:APD) -1.5% premarket as Baird downgrades shares to Neutral from Outperform with a $140 price target, trimmed from $146, after the company cut earnings guidance for FQ2 and FY 2017.

Baird believes that with identifiable margin improvement catalysts having now substantially played out, APD is more exposed to the same sluggish global economic trends that have underpinned its more cautious thinking on Praxair.

However, the firm continues to view APD in high regard overall and expects excellent execution and capital allocation to persist.