After checks, Citi boosts WebMD to Buy

WebMD Health (NASDAQ:WBMD) got a somewhat hesitant upgrade to Buy from Citi, which says it's been getting a lot of interest as the stock has fallen off 21% over the past six months.

"We’ve received a lot of in-bound calls on WBMD given its valuation, but have been hesitant to upgrade the stock until we had a better view on how 2017 healthcare advertising budgets were trending relative to the company’s outlook of +10% y/y," says analyst Mark Kelley.

"Our checks suggest +10% growth in the healthcare vertical is achievable, and we believe even an in-line guide for CY17 will be enough to get the stock moving in the right direction."

Healthcare ad budgets should grow 8-12%, he says, though "consumer is the wildcard." He's got a price target of $65, implying 35% upside.