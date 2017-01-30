Rigel's fostamatinib still positive in late-stage extension study; shares ahead 11% premarket

Rigel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RIGL) is up 11% premarket on average volume in response to its announcement of a sustained treatment benefit in patients with chronic immune thrombocytopenic purpura (ITP) receiving fostamatinib in a long-term Phase 3 extension study (Study 049).

Responders from earlier trials (Study 047, Study 048) who enrolled in Study 049 (n=17) have maintained a median platelet count of 106,500/uL (median treatment period = 16 months). In addition, 22% (n=9/41) of patients treated with fostamatinib for a minimum of 12 weeks achieved a stable platelet response.

Fostamatinib inhibits an enzyme called spleen tyrosine kinase (SYK) which plays a key role in certain blood cancers and autoimmune disorders.

The company intends to file a marketing application in the U.S. this quarter.