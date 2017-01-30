Trump uncertainty drags stocks into the red near the open

Stocks appear set for a negative open to start the new week, as investors weigh whether Pres. Trump's travel ban and the resulting public outcry will raise doubts about the new administration's overall economic plans; S&P, Dow and Nasdaq all -0.3% .

It's a note of uncertainty at the beginning of a busy week that also features policy meetings for the Fed and the Bank of Japan, the January employment report, and earnings reports from the likes of Apple and Amazon.

Major European bourses are lower, with Germany's DAX -0.7% while U.K.'s FTSE and France's CAC -0.8% ; in Asia, Japan's Nikkei ended -0.5% but China's Shanghai Composite closed +0.3% .

U.S. Treasury prices are hovering just above their flat lines; the benchmark 10-year yield is down a basis point at 2.47%.

U.S. crude oil has slipped into the red and is now at its overnight low, -0.3% at $52.98/bbl.

Still ahead: pending home sales, Dallas Fed manufacturing