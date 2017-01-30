Fitbit -11.8%; Q4 2016 preliminary results, FY 2017 outlook significantly below expectations

Preliminary Q4 2016 results – revenue $572M-$580M (prior guide $725M-$750M, consensus $738.16M), net loss per share -$0.51 to -$0.56 (prior guide $0.14-$0.18, consensus $0.17), gross margin "materially below" prior 46% forecast, devices sold 6.5M

Preliminary FY 2017 projections – revenue $1.5B-$1.7B (consensus $3.9B), net loss per share -$0.22 to -$0.44 (consensus $0.64), free cash flow -$50M to -$100M, gross margin 45% (vs. prior 50% expectation)

Workforce reorganization – Reducing global workforce by approximately 6% (110 employees), cost of which is projected at $4M for Q1 2017.

Targets $200M decrease (to approximately $850M) of 2016 exit operating expense for 2017 through realignment of sales and marketing spend and better optimization of R&D investments.

Fitbit (NYSE:FIT) $6.36.

Press release