FDA OKs label update to Allergan's Avycaz

The FDA approves a revision to the label of Allergan's (AGN -0.5% ) AVYCAZ (ceftazidime and avibactam) to include data from two Phase 3 studies in patients with complicated urinary tract infections (cUTI), including pyelonephritis (kidney infection), caused by designated susceptible Gram-negative bacteria.

One trial, RECAPTURE, showed AVYCAZ to be non-inferior to doripenem. The second, REPRISE, showed a higher combined clinical and microbiological cure rate compared to best available therapy, including meropenem, imipenem, doripenem and colistin.

AVYCAZ was approved in the U.S. in February 2015 for the treatment of adult patients with complicated intra-abdominal infections and cUTI, including pyelonephritis, in June 2016.