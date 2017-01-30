Colony Starwood replaces American Homes 4 Rent as JMP's SFR top pick

This just in: After a rough start for the batch of publicly trader single-family rental names, they've become somewhat hot properties over the last year.

None have performed better than American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH), which has gained 43% Y/Y.

JMP Securities' Aaron Hecht is cashing in some chips, swapping out AMH for Colony Starwood Homes (NYSE:SFR) as his top pick in the group. Colony Starwood, says Hecht, has a cheaper valuation, increased market density, and short interest that's trending downward.

He's still a fan of the sector as a whole, and keeps hit Outperform rating on AMH.

Other names: Silver Bay Realty (NYSE:SBY), Altisource Residential (NYSE:RESI), and the soon-to-be public (expected to price Tuesday), Invitation Homes, by way of Blackstone (NYSE:BX).