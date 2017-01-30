Morgan Stanley's bullish media take favors DIS, LGF.A, MSG, VIA

Morgan Stanley thinks a dicey media sector now looks "attractive" (a lift from a previously cautious outlook) and has named top picks in the area, including Walt Disney (DIS +0.2% ), Lions Gate (LGF.A -0.7% ), Madison Square Garden (MSG +1.3% ) and Viacom (VIA +0.3% , VIAB +0.6% ).

Analyst Benjamin Swinburne pointed to rapid consolidation in the sector, as well as distribution revenue growth that was speeding up, cheap valuations and "resilient" TV advertising.

As content companies and "pipes" companies continue to explore consolidation, it seems content is king with Swinburne, who prefers those firms to distribution companies.

In that area: Viacom has a nice risk/reward tradeoff with Paramount under-earning, and some "low-hanging fruit" to improve distributor relations. As for Disney, he sees it as the biggest content beneficiary of the newest streaming bundles.