EyeGate Pharma's ocular bandage gel shows positive effect in pilot study; shares ahead 15%

Thinly traded nano cap EyeGate Pharmaceuticals (EYEG +15.3% ) shrugs off the market's down day on almost a 10x surge in volume. This morning, the company announced positive top-line data from a first-in-human pilot study assessing the effect of its EyeGate Ocular Bandage Gel (OBG) in accelerating the re-epithelialization of large corneal epithelial defects in patients who have undergone photorefractive keratectomy (laser surgery to correct nearsightedness).

Results showed 75.0% (n=9/12) of patients in arm 1 of the study (received EyeGate OBG four times/day for two weeks after surgery) achieved complete wound closure by day 3 versus 53.8% for standard-of-care (could be a transposition error since 53.8% of 12 = ~6.5; 58.3% = 7). In addition, the average wound area on day 1 post surgery was about 1/2 the size in the EyeGate OBG group compared to standard-of-care [artificial tears and a bandage contact lens (BLC)].

The company plans to initiate a double-masked controlled trial comparing EyeGate OBC to BCL in Q2.

The EyeGate OBG is a clear viscous hydrogel eye drop that coats the ocular surface with little or no optical blur and is designed to resist degradation. The company says the prolonged residence time of the bandage on the ocular surface overcomes the limitations of current cross-linked hyaluronic acid formulations.