U.S. airline stocks tilt lower after weekend protests

Airline stocks are lower after a weekend of protests at U.S. airports tied to President Trump's ban on immigration from certain nations.

Analysts expect the protests (and Delta's short system outage) to end up being rounding errors to revenue, although it does layer on a new risk factor.

"We’re more concerned about the widespread protests which will likely foster business travel book-away as travelers look to avoid travel at some of the largest airports in the country," warns Buckingham Research (source: Bloomberg).

Decliners include SkyWest (SKYW -4.4% ), Alaska Air Group (ALK -2.1% ), Allegiant Travel (ALGT -2% ), Southwest Airlines (LUV -1.8% ), JetBlue (JBLU -2% ), United Continental (UAL -3.9% ), American Airlines Group (AAL -4.9% ), Delta Air Lines (DAL -3.1% ) and Spirit Airlines (SAVE -1.3% ).

