Mega order boosts Digital Ally shares +9.6%

Digital Ally (NASDAQ:DGLY) soars 9.6% in early trade after American Medical Response awarded the company the largest commercial order in its history.

The initial order for deployment during 2017 includes approximately 1,550 three-camera DVM-250 systems, installation and cloud storage services, representing 2017 revenues approximating $2M. Shipments will begin immediately.

AMR also plans to deploy DVM-250 event recorders in its full fleet of 6,500-plus vehicles during 2018 and 2019, which would increase the potential total contract value to over $8.3M during the three-year deployment period.