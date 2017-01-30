Latest NRZ deal looks pricey - Piper

New Residential's (NYSE:NRZ) deal for $97B UPB of MSRs from CitiMortgage appears more expensive than its recent purchases from Walter Investment and PHH, says Piper's Kevin Barker.

The Citi acquisition price is 0.98% of UPB vs. Walter at 0.71% and PHH at 0.85%. In part, this reflects higher valuations of late for MSRs thanks to the big rise in interest rates.

Also part of the Citi sale, was the transfer of some subservicing to Cenlar, a move which could be beneficial to Black Knight Financial (BKFS -1.2% ), says Piper's Jason Deleeuw.

Source: Bloomberg

Considering the sizable secondary to fund the purchase, NRZ is hanging in there today, down just 0.1% .

The "high price" for Citi's MSRs would seemingly be good news for Ocwen Financial (NYSE:OCN) and its stable of servicing rights, but it's lower by 3.2% .

