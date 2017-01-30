NPD sizes up U.S. athletic footwear sector

Sales generated by the U.S. athletic footwear industry increased 3% to $17.5B in 2016, according to data from NPD Group. The Classic category was a standout during the year, with 26% growth to $4.4B.

Unit sales were also up by 3%. Average selling price remained flat at $60.81.

Analyst Matt Powell: "The Sports Authority and Sports Chalet bankruptcies certainly shook the industry, with the greatest impact hitting in the fourth quarter, when both retailers were fighting for their survival. It is likely that we will still see the impact continue through the first quarter, but after that the drag should be over and trend should return to normal."

