Enterprise Products issues mixed Q4 report, plans new Mont Belvieu facility

Enterprise Products Partners (EPD -1% ) is lower after reporting mixed Q4 results that included slightly lower than expected earnings but a 5.3% Y/Y revenue increase to $6.48B.

EPD reported Q4 distributable cash flow of $1B, or 1.2x coverage of the $0.41/unit distribution, and retained $159M of distributable cash flow in the quarter.

Q4 gross operating margin for the pipelines and services segment rose 7% Y/Y to $784M.

EPD also says it plans to build a new isobutane dehydrogenation unit at its Mont Belvieu complex near Houston, with production capacity of 425K tons/year of isobutylene, which is used to make lubricants, rubber products and alkylate, and the gasoline additive MTBE.