Aspen Insurance Holdings lower 3% on announcing underwriting results

Aspen Insurance Holdings (NYSE:AHL) -3.1% expects reinsurance segment to record underwriting income of approx. $10M in 4Q16.

Catastrophe and energy and property-related losses are expected to increase approx. $15M and $25M respectively in compare to 4Q15.

The company expects one-time commission-related adjustments of approx.$10M in 4Q16.

The group expects a loss ratio of approx.63% and an expense ratio of approx.44% in 4Q16.

The movements in the yield curve impacted financial markets resulting in the adverse mark-to-market impact on investment portfolio of approx.$190M in 4Q16.

The company expects to record a diluted book value per share of approximately $46.70 as at December 31, 2016.