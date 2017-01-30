California judge OKs state to slap cancer warning label on Roundup

A California judge ruled Friday that the state can require Monsanto (MON -0.7% ) to label its Roundup weed killer as a possible cancer threat; California would be the first state to order such labeling if it carries out the proposal.

MON had sued the state, saying California officials illegally based their decision for carrying the warnings on an international health organization based in France and are delegating authority to an unelected foreign body with no accountability to U.S. or state officials in violation of the California Constitution.

Critics take issue with Roundup's main ingredient, glyphosate, but the chemical is not restricted by the EPA, which says it has "low toxicity" and recommends people avoid entering a field for 12 hours after it has been applied; Roundup is sold in more than 160 countries, and farmers in California use it on 250 types of crops.