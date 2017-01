U.S. stocks are lower following a flurry of new developments with the Trump administration's policies and ahead of a barrage of earnings and economic releases later this week. There's also a Fed meeting to factor in.

The S&P 500 Index is down 0.99% and the Dow is off 0.92% , sliding below 20K on the way. Small caps are quivering more than the big boys, with the Russell 2000 Index down 1.82% . The oil and gas sector is notably lower as crude oil swings back below $53.