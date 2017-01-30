Jefferies: Boosted targets for ITV, but Liberty an unlikely suitor

Jefferies has boosted advertising targets for UK broadcaster ITV (OTCPK:ITVPY), which can see upside from ads, studios and a special dividend.

In addition, a weak pound could make ITV a target of U.S. firms, the firm says -- but likely not from usual suspect Liberty Global (LBTYA -1.1% ), whose high leverage makes a bid for a non-core content firm like ITV unlikely.

ITV is seeing £25M in recurring cost savings from programming and another £25M outside of programming, Jefferies notes. And an ad decline forecast at 7% has been upgraded to just a 4% decline with easing comps ahead.