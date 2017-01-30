ESSA Pharma receives $4M under grant from Texas cancer research organization

ESSA Pharma (EPIX +2.8% ) receives $4M from the Cancer Prevention Research Institute of Texas under a $12M grant originally awarded in late February 2014. The payment covers certain expenses incurred by ESSA in its ongoing Phase 1 dose escalation study of prostate cancer candidate EPI-506 and costs associated with the preparation for a Phase 2 dose expansion study.

EPI-506 is an EPI compound that targets a specific part of the androgen receptor (AR) called the N-terminal domain. The company says this novel target enables EPI-506 to overcome AR's resistance mechanisms.