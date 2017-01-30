Meritage Homes and M.D.C. Holdings lead homebuilders lower after downgrades

Investor sentiment has about peaked, says Evercore ISI's Stephen Kim, downgrading M.D.C. Holdings (MDC -3.2% ) to Sell and Meritage Homes (MTH -2.6% ) to Hold.

A lot of good news is priced into the names, he says, but he expects gross margins to slim this year thanks to rising costs for wages, materials, and land.

As for new policies out of D.C., any benefit from lower taxes is likely to be offset by tougher immigration enforcement and import tariffs.

Kim prefers D.R. Horton (DHI -1.8% ) and Lennar (LEN -2.3% ) thanks to strong ROEs, deleveraging, and spec-building strategies.

Source: Bloomberg