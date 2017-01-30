Bloomberg: Executive order draft proposal targets overhaul of work-visa programs

Prospectively signaling changes to materialize with regard to recruiting at U.S. companies, notably among major technology operations like Alphabet (GOOGL -2.01% , GOOG -1.95% ), Microsoft (MSFT -1.2% ), Amazon (AMZN -1.1% ), Apple (AAPL -0.7% ) and elsewhere utilizing such programs. Talent outsourcers, the top recipients of H-1B visas over recent years, like Tata Consultancy Services (OTC:TTNQY), Cognizant Technology Solutions (CTSH -3.4% ), Infosys (INFY -0.5% ) and Wipro (WIT -2.2% ) would also likely be poised for impact.

Draft proposal excerpt, obtained by Bloomberg: "Our country’s immigration policies should be designed and implemented to serve, first and foremost, the U.S. national interest. Visa programs for foreign workers … should be administered in a manner that protects the civil rights of American workers and current lawful residents, and that prioritizes the protection of American workers -- our forgotten working people -- and the jobs they hold."

H-1B, L-1, E-2 and B1 programs are cited as covered in the draft.

Full report [Bloomberg]