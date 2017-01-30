DURECT says FDA wants more more drug-drug interaction data on lead candidate DUR-928; mid-stage U.S. studies still planned for later this year

DURECT (DRRX -8.5% ) says the FDA has requested additional non-clinical information, specifically drug-drug interaction data, in response to its IND filed in December 2016 for lead product candidate DUR-928. The agency has also suggested changes to the proposed protocol of its Phase 2 study in fatty liver disease. The company says it is working on the requests and is consulting with clinical advisors to finalize the protocol. Trials are expected to commence this year.

In Phase 1 studies, DUR-928 showed a dose-dependent reduction in certain liver inflammation biomarkers after a single dose.

DUR-928 is a small molecule drug candidate that modulates the activity of various nuclear receptors involved in liver homeostasis (stable function). It is under development for the potential treatment of nonalcoholic fatty liver disease (NAFLD) and non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH).

