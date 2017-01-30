Veterans group to support Standing Rock protesters against Dakota Access

A military veterans group says it is raising funds to support the Standing Rock Sioux tribe and protesters who oppose completion of Energy Transfer Partners' (ETP -1.8% ) Dakota Access pipeline.

The group, called Veterans Stand, says its efforts include developing the capability to deploy thousands of veteran volunteers to the area; it claims ~4K veterans traveled to the reservation in North Dakota last month to support the protest against the pipeline.

Veterans Stand says it is responding to Pres. Trump's executive order last week pushing the project's development and because "turmoil and uncertainty at Standing Rock has increased significantly" in the last two weeks.