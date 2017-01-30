GM and Honda set up fuel cell manufacturing JV

General Motors <<GM> >and Honda Motor (HMC -0.8% ) confirm that they are advancing their fuel cell development partnership.

The companies plan to use a manufacturing joint venture to mass produce an advanced hydrogen fuel cell system that will be used in future products from each company.

The Fuel Cell System Manufacturing JV will operate within GM's existing battery pack manufacturing facility site in Brownstown, Michigan.

Mass production of fuel cell systems is expected to begin around 2020.

The companies are making equal investments totaling $85M in the joint venture.

"The combination of two leaders in fuel cell innovation is an exciting development in bringing fuel cells closer to the mainstream of propulsion applications," says GM exec Mark Reuss.

"The eventual deployment of this technology in passenger vehicles will create more differentiated and environmentally friendly transportation options for consumers," he adds.

Source: Press Release