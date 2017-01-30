Alliance Resource rises after better than expected Q4 results

Alliance Resource Partners (ARLP +0.8% ) is higher after beating Q4 earnings on a 2.7% Y/Y drop in revenue due to lower coal sales price realizations.

However, ARLP says Q4 coal sales volumes rose 5.3% Y/Y to 10.5M tons, driven by strong sales at the River View, Gibson South, Hamilton and Tunnel Ridge mines; the company forecasts 2017 coal production is seen at 37.9M-38.9M tons with sales volumes of 37.9M-39.2M tons.

ARLP issues in-line FY 2017 guidance, seeing revenues of $1.71B-$1.78B vs. $1.76B analyst consensus estimate, net income of $250M-$315M and EBITDA of $550M-$615M.