Banks lead decline on Wall Street

The KBE and KRE are each down more than 2% vs. the S&P 500's 1% retreat .

Pick your excuse, but the best explanation is probably seen in the sharp upward and to the right price charts of the banking sector names, and the occasional need to take a breath.

There's also politics, and Treasury Secretary nominee Steven Mnuchin over the weekend provided more evidence that the Trump administration intends to tweak, but not gut Dodd-Frank. At issue is the Volcker Rule which prohibits lenders from taking risky bets with federally-insured deposits.

Mnuchin in a letter to lawmakers: "A legal distinction between the insured and non-insured entity is an important factor ... I do not believe that the uninsured entity should be able to perform proprietary trading."