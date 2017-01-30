Gemphire's gemcabene shows treatment effect in mid-stage HoFH study

On a preliminary basis, Gemphire Therapeutics' (GEMP -0.3% ) gemcabene demonstrated a significant treatment effect after eight weeks of treatment in a Phase 2b study in patients with genetic high cholesterol called homozygous familial hypercholesterolemia (HoFH).

Interim data from the trial, called COBALT-1, showed two patients who received 300 mg of gemcabene for four weeks followed by 600 mg for four weeks experienced reductions in LDL-C ("bad cholesterol") of 23% and 28%, respectively. Both were on a background of high-intensity statin therapy before receiving gemcabene.

Orphan Drug-tagged gemcabene is a once-daily orally available medication for patients unable to achieve normal levels of LDL-C or triglycerides with currently available therapies. It has a dual mechanism of action that blocks the production of hepatic triglyceride and cholesterol synthesis and enhances the clearance of VLDL (very low density lipoprotein). Specifically, it inhibits a liver protein called apolipoprotein C-III and may inhibit a liver enzyme called acetyl-CoA carboxylase. Gemphire licensed it from Pfizer in April 2011.