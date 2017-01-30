Univision warns of Charter blackout in contract dispute

In the middle of yet another TV industry carriage dispute, Univision (Pending:UVN) warns that it may black out its programming on Charter Communications (CHTR -1.2% ) systems.

The dispute isn't a new one: Univision says Charter is in breach of a contract the two made before Charter's takeover of Time Warner Cable was complete, and Charter says Univision should be honoring the TWC carriage terms that run through 2022.

Univision says Charter has rejected its good-faith negotiations and is using its newly enhanced size to press the deal regardless of its impact on millions of customers.