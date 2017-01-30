Freeport may soon get temporary export permit, Indonesia minister says

Indonesia's government may issue a temporary mining permit "in one or two days" to Freeport McMoRan (FCX -1.6% ), the mining minister says, potentially enabling the company to resume exports of copper concentrate from its Grasberg mine in Papua.

The minister says the government is now processing a proposal from FCX and may issue a temporary special mining permit for up to six months to avoid a stoppage to the company's exports while it completes the requirements for a new special mining permit.

Indonesia halted FCX's exports of concentrate on Jan. 12 when a ban on shipping unprocessed ore out of the country took effect.