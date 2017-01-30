BTIG says J&J's Actelion buy better for Actelion

BTIG's Dane Leone doesn't think much of Johnson & Johnson's (JNJ -0.4% ) $30B takeout of Actelion (OTCPK:ALIOY +0.5% ), calling the $280-a-share price a "good deal" for Actelion shareholders. Negatives:

JNJ will not own Actelion's pipeline. Its stake in the R&D spin-out will only be 16% (an additional 16% could be available via a convertible note) so it paid a substantial premium for the commercial assets.

Anemic growth prospects. Despite J&J's claims that the deal will stoke growth, Mr. Leone believes sales growth will be flat to slightly negative through 2020.

Deal structure limits operational synergy. His model implies a 0.7% average annual growth benefit for JNJ's EBITDA, but this is based on a 25% reduction in Actelion's cost base, an admittedly aggressive assumption given the deal provides for little operational integration.

JNJ expects the transaction to be accretive, 1.5 - 2.0% above consensus, to sales while adding $0.35 - 0.40/share to earnings in the first year.

BTIG has a Neutral rating on the stock.