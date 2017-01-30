Energous discloses availability of RF-transmit integrated circuit

Representing the first chip to become available through partnership (announced 2016) with Dialog Semiconductor.

Energous (NASDAQ:WATT) president and CEO Stephen Rizzone: "This new IC will be the backbone of our transmitter technology moving forward and our efforts to miniaturize and reduce costs for our customers will allow WattUp transmitters to be included in-the-box with many consumer devices. By combining multiple discrete components present in our early reference designs into a single silicon chip, we can significantly reduce the cost and silicon footprint requirements of our transmitters while decreasing the bill of materials for our customers."

Dialog Semiconductor (OTC:DLGNF): "We're pleased to see the results of our partnership with Energous Corporation in the form of the WattUp wireless power RF-transmit IC. We partnered with Energous because we see the potential of their technology to revolutionize the wireless charging landscape, and we believe that this new IC will demonstrate how our partnership can transform device charging."

Energous $13.89, +2.06% .

