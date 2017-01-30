Despite 'Call of Duty' letdown, Activision still a best idea for Wedbush

Activision Blizzard (ATVI -0.2% ) is still on Wedbush's "Best Ideas" list even as the firm cuts back expectations for this year's flagship release in the Call of Duty franchise.

Sell-in for Call of Duty: Infinite Warfare likely dropped 23% in Q4, with average selling prices up 10%, estimates Michael Pachter. But that letdown could be offset by positive momentum in the company's other franchises as well as free-to-play titles, he says.

The company could earn “well in excess of $3.00 by 2018 should it capture King's untapped advertising opportunity and deal synergies, suggesting its stock is significantly undervalued.”

He's cut Q4 revenue estimates to $2.378B from $2.403B (vs. consensus for $2.37B) and EPS to $0.76 from $0.83 (getting closer to consensus for $0.75).

Pachter has an Outperform rating and price target of $53, implying 34% upside. The company reports results on Feb. 9 after the closing bell.