State Street's new gold ETF hedges against dollar

Open for business today is the SPDR Long Dollar Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDW). Similar to the giant SPDR Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:GLD), GLDW buys and holds the metal, but also takes a long position in the dollar vs. a basket of foreign currencies.

The fund thus rises when gold rises (unless the dollar tanks in tandem), but also limits losses (or can even gain) if gold falls and the dollar advances.

"We see an opportunity,” says Nick Good, co-head of State Street's (NYSE:STT) global SPDR business. For now, marketing of GLDW is aimed at hedge funds and institutional investors.

