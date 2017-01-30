Boeing's South Carolina machinists to vote Feb. 15 on union

Boeing (BA -1.2% ) and its largest union agree to a Feb. 15 date for a union vote at the company's Dreamliner factory in South Carolina; the NLRB has signed off on the plan.

Leading up to the vote, Boeing is distributing anti-union brochures to employees and has hired the McGuire Woods law firm, which specializes in anti-union campaigns, to represent the company; the International Association of Machinists union says Boeing is resorting to "intimidation tactics."

The IAM is the nation's largest aerospace union, and represents more than 35K Boeing employees at 24 U.S. locations.