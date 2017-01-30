WSJ: Some Arconic shareholders pushing for CEO Kleinfeld's ouster

Several of Arconic's (ARNC -0.6% ) biggest shareholders are pressing the board to replace CEO Klaus Kleinfeld, less than three months after he separated the parts maker from Alcoa, WSJ reports.

The shareholders are unhappy with the company’s performance and blame Kleinfeld, who served as Alcoa’s CEO for eight years before taking the helm at Arconic, citing the company’s spending and history of missed forecasts dating back to before the split, according to the report.

Kleinfeld's strategy to separate Alcoa "has been highly successful, and has already unlocked significant value for all shareholders,” says Arconic, which is scheduled to report its first quarterly results post-split tomorrow.