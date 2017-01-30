BTIG stays bullish on industrial REIT after rough week

The REIT sector lost 1% last week, with the industrial names leading the retreat ( down 6.3% ) after results from ProLogis (NYSE:PLD) and Duke Realty (NYSE:DRE).

While the Q4 reports from the two were inline with expectations, investors sold the news on concern peak occupancy (97.1% for PLD, 97.7% for DRE) has been reached, and same-store NOI growth will decelerate this year.

While the team at BTIG does see SSNOI growth slowing 30 basis points to 3.3% this year, they note that's still nearly double the average SSNOI growth since 2000. They expect demand will continue to outpace supply this year, and remain positive on the sector.

Other names: Stag Industrial (NYSE:STAG), Liberty Property (NYSE:LPT), Gramercy Property (NYSE:GPT), First Industrial (NYSE:FR), DCT Industrial (NYSE:DCT), Eastgroup (NYSE:EGP)