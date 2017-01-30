Plains All American started at Neutral by Mizuho, mostly on valuation

Plains All American Pipeline (PAA -2.9% ) and Plains GP (PAGP +0.3% ) are initiated with Neutral ratings (I, II) and respective price targets of $34 and $35 at Mizuho, which says visibility is supported by rising Permian crude oil volume, contributions from contracted organic projects and a low cost of capital from corporate simplification.

The firm notes PAGP's healthy 6.8% dividend yield and Permian crude oil infrastructure exposure through a C-corp structure, which deserves a modest premium to PAA, but its enthusiasm is tempered by valuation, leverage and competition.

Mizuho thinks part of the Permian growth story is baked into PAA and PAGP, which have risen by a respective 67% and 57% over the past year.