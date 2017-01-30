Europe closes out worst session in three months

The news probably isn't the Stoxx 600 retreating 1.1% today, but that markets have been so good of late that a 1% decline stands as the biggest fall since prior to the election.

All 19 Stoxx 600 sectors fell, with the banks lower by 1.7% .

As for individual countries, Italy (NYSEARCA:EWI) - off 2.95% - led the way down as it works on a bank recapitalization plan. Spain (NYSEARCA:EWP) fell 1.5% , France (NYSEARCA:EWQ) and Germany (NYSEARCA:EWG) 1.1% , and the U.K. (NYSEARCA:EWU) 0.9% .

