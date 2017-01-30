Fitbit target lowered to $6.50 at Mizuho Securities

From $9 (current price $6.09), analyst Betty Chen notes that despite Fitbit's (FIT -15.5% ) lead positioning in wearables and forecasted $2.70 cash per share at the end of Q4, declining category growth, possible saturation within the U.S. and soft adoption internationally signal lower unit demand and ASP pressure for the foreseeable future.

Further expects lack of revenue visibility to contribute to ongoing share strain.

Neutral rating maintained.

