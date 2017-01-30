AT&T, CWA come to terms over more DirecTV workers

AT&T (T -0.6% ) has crossed more t's in its labor talks, reaching a tentative deal with the Communications Workers of America in talks covering more DirecTV workers.

The latest deal covers CWA-represented tech support employees across seven states. It will put about 500 employees into an existing labor contract at the telecom giant.

It's the newest in a string of deals: In 2016, AT&T and unions ratified 15 different agreements covering nearly 61,000 workers; that includes nine deal covering almost 7,300 former DirecTV workers.