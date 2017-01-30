Fox: Bankers expect administration to OK AT&T/Time Warner deal

Down slightly earlier, Time Warner (TWX +0.2% ) bounced back into narrow positive ground alongside a tweet from Fox Business' Charlie Gasparino that says he's heard from bankers who expect the Trump administration to go for AT&T's (T -0.7% ) $85B buyout deal.

Among "possible" conditions, Gasparino says, is a spinoff of Time Warner's news network CNN -- famously derided by Trump as "fake news."

AT&T chief Randall Stephenson met with Trump on Jan. 12, but Stephenson said the deal didn't come up and they spoke instead about jobs and "investment in the U.S."