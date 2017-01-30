Coach earnings on tap for tomorrow

Coach (NYSE:COH) reports earnings tomorrow before the bell in one of the first earnings tests out of the apparel sector.

Analysts expect the retailer to report revenue of $1.32B and EPS of $0.74. The consensus estimate for comparable sales in North America is +2.4% (source: Bloomberg).

Guggenheim thinks a low positive North American comparable sales mark will be enough to keep the Coach turnaround story alive. Recent channel checks from several firms have glowed favorably for Coach, resulting in a heavily lopsided Buy/Sell ratio of 10-to-1 from Wall Street firms. The percentage of bullish of Coach articles on Seeking Alpha is roughly the same.

After some up and down action, shares are Coach are back at where they started following the U.S. election.