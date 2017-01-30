Monsanto resigned to long delay on GMO corn permits in Mexico

A ban on planting genetically modified corn in Mexico likely will continue for years as a legal battle grinds on, says a Monsanto (MON -0.7% ) executive after a Mexican court last week upheld a 2013 ruling that temporarily halted even pilot plots of GMO corn following a legal challenge over its effects on the environment.

The impasse comes as yellow corn imports are expected to rise by more than 20% next season on higher production costs and a weak peso, from about 15M metric tons in the 2016-17 cycle that ends in March.

MON is still waiting for approval of two applications it submitted several years ago for the commercial planting of GMO corn in the Sinaloa state, Mexico's largest corn-producing area.