Booz Allen -6.5% after bottom line miss, light guidance

FQ3 adjusted net income of $56.6M fell from $61.8M one year earlier; EPS of $0.38 fell from $0.41. Expectations were for $0.40. It's all about costs as revenue of $1.4B topped estimates for $1.37B.

Backlogs grew to $13.5B from $12.1B a year ago.

Full-year FQ17 guidance for revenue growth is lifted to 4-6%. Adjusted EPS, however, is seen at $1.70-$1.74 vs. the Street at $1.74.

The quarterly dividend is hiked to $0.17 from $0.15.

Cowen just hit the tape, calling today's selloff overblown.

BAH -6.5%

