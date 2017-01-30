Insulin makers sued over high prices

A lawsuit filed in a Massachusetts district court claims that Sanofi (SNY +0.4% ), Novo Nordisk (NVO -0.5% ) and Eli Lilly (LLY -1.2% ) have conspired to increase the prices of their insulin products in lockstep to a level many patients find unaffordable. It accuses the drug makers of exploiting the U.S. drug pricing system that benefits them and pharmacy benefit managers (PBMs). Whatever the reason, drug prices have, indeed, been skyrocketing. According to a recent study by the American Medical Association, the price of insulin almost tripled from 2002 to 2013.

The lawsuit, filed today, alleges that the three companies intentionally raised the list prices of their drugs to gain favorable treatment (i.e., inclusion on "preferred" lists) from PBMs. Instead of competing with each other based on real (market) prices, the companies compete on the basis of the amount paid to PBMs, the driver behind the aggressive price hikes.

In a attempt to deflect criticism, some companies have take the initiative to address high drug prices. Last month, for example, Lilly said it would extend a 40% discount off Humalog's list to those patients forced to pay the top price. Novo has pledged to limit its U.S. price increases to less than 10% per year.

Brian Henry, spokesman for Express Scripts, the largest PMB in the U.S., offers his spin: "Rebates don't raise drug prices, drug makers raise drug prices."

Source: NYT